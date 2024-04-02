20,000 Volunteers Band Together in Kazakhstan to Aid Flood Victims

ASTANA – More than 20,000 volunteers are involved in relief efforts following the massive floods that hit Kazakhstan last week, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information press service.

The National Volunteer Network has established call centers in all 20 regions, accessible via a single contact number, +7 708 706 4242, to coordinate volunteer efforts.

Over the weekend, 14 trucks carrying more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid were dispatched from Astana to the flood-affected regions. Thirty volunteer organizations and 200 volunteers are collecting clothes, food, and hygiene products for flood victims at nine existing warehouses in the capital.

In Aktobe, Akmola, West Kazakhstan and Kostanai regions, volunteers are assisting flood victims by organizing temporary accommodations, participating in cleanup and restoration efforts, establishing collection points for humanitarian aid and conducting awareness campaigns on precautionary measures among the population.

Approximately 4,000 volunteer groups are involved in flood prevention activities in the Aktobe Region in western Kazakhstan. Over 2,000 residents from flooded areas have been evacuated and provided with necessary clothing. Taxi drivers are generously offering free transportation to evacuate residents to designated centers. Additionally, volunteers have arranged hot meals for 6,000 people within the last 24 hours.

Humanitarian aid from the Turkistan Region arrived in Aktobe city on March 31 and was distributed among people in the region’s affected areas.

As part of the Strength in Unity campaign, volunteers, public activists, deputies of maslikhats (local representative bodies), entrepreneurs, and residents of the Atyrau Region collected eight tons of humanitarian aid for residents of the Aktobe Region within three days.

More than 200 volunteers in the Akmola Region are assisting at least 500 victims in the region, aiding in evacuations and organizing meals and hot tea for emergency workers.

Approximately 300 volunteers and emergency personnel are involved in flood control measures in the West Kazakhstan Region, assisting evacuated residents with accommodations and food supplies.

Two hundred volunteers, including university students, are involved in pumping efforts, evacuating residents from flood-prone areas and distributing food. They have also arranged hot meals for 600 people in the settlements.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Baurzhan Syzdykov thanked volunteers for their effort as he delivered a report during an April 2 government meeting. Some 15,786 people, including 6,187 children, have been rescued and evacuated as massive floods hit 12 regions of the country.