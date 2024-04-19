Seventy-Five Countries Confirm Participation at World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Delegations from 75 countries confirmed their participation in the World Nomad Games, said Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev during a meeting with Mazhilis deputies, reported Kazinform agency.

The world’s largest national sports competitions will be held in Astana from September 8-14. Some 3,000 participants from more than 100 countries will participate, and nearly 1,000 volunteers will be involved in the games.

The World Nomad Games program is set to feature 20 competitive and ten demonstration sports. The competitions include horse racing, traditional forms of wrestling, intellectual games, martial arts, archery, national bird hunting, folk games such as Togyzkumalak (nine pellets), and ethnic sports. Some 110 sets of medals will be awarded in the competition program.

Nail Nurov, the head of the directorate for preparing and organizing the World Nomad Games, discussed the scale of preparations. According to Nurov, the ongoing preparations for the World Nomad Games include facets ranging from the reconstruction of urban infrastructure to the planning of logistics, accommodation and catering.

Travel companies announce sold-out tours to Kazakhstan with a visit to the World Nomad Games.