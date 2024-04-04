UK Tour Operators Report Rising Tour Sales to Kazakhstan Ahead of  World Nomad Games 

ASTANA – Tour companies of the United Kingdom announced sold-out tours to Kazakhstan with a visit to the World Nomad Games, which will take place in September in the Kazakh capital, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company on April 4.

Regent Holidays travel company has sold out tours, while another operator Wild Frontiers has half of the tours sold.

“Such a level of demand proves the success of the ethnic-oriented positioning of Kazakhstan’s tourism product and demonstrates the high appreciation of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and the uniqueness of the event among the international audience,” reads the release.

This year, Kazakhstan is being mentioned increasingly in prestigious international travel magazines. The high demand from foreign tourists and the media is determined by the country’s development of tourism and, notably, the World Nomad Games.

Kazakhstan was included in the top 24 must-travel places in the ranking of the world publication Wanderlust, being the only country from the Central Asian states named in the ranking.

“Year after year, Kazakhstan becomes a focal point for foreign tourists. This is because we are relatively a new destination, especially for U.S. and European readers of Wanderlust. Being listed in the publication is a significant progress in the development of domestic tourism. It is also important for us that everyone learns about the World Nomad Games. This year, we will hold it in our capital. We hope to present Kazakhstan, particularly Astana, from a new perspective,” said Kazakh Tourism Chairman Kairat Sadvakassov.