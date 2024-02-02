Fifth World Nomad Games to Involve 1,000 Volunteers 

ASTANA — Kazakh and foreign candidates willing to volunteer at the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games are welcome to apply until June, said Head of Astana Department for Youth Policy Samat Ibrayev, reported Kazinform on Jan. 31.

According to Ibrayev, it is planned to involve 1,000 volunteers, including translators, logisticians and those who will help during the preparation and at the games. Preference will be given to candidates with foreign language skills, including English and Turkish.

“As part of the World Nomad Games, volunteers will be provided with necessary equipment, as well as food and transportation,” Ibrayev noted.

The first selection stage is filling out a questionnaire on the official website of the World Nomad Games. In the second stage, candidates will be interviewed to determine a suitable area of work and undergo training.

Some 4,000 participants from 100 countries will take part in the World Nomad Games, which will be held in the Kazakh capital from Sept. 8 – 14.