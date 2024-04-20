People Stand in Solidarity with Kazakhstan in Aftermath of Devastating Floods

ASTANA—Following extensive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan that affected more than 117,000 people, the state, volunteers, businesses, and international organizations continue to unite to address the aftermath of massive floods.

The children of the Kazakh diaspora of the Bayan Olke district in Mongolia railed to support the hardships of the Kazakh people by collecting 200,000 tugriks ($60) to aid flood victims.

Meanwhile, a chain of clothing stores donated about five tons of new clothes to flood victims in the Akmola Region. According to Askhat Uaisov, the director of the Akmola regional branch of the Red Crescent Society of the Kazakhstan nongovernmental organization, donated items will be personally handed over to flood victims.



The Kazakh organizations Asar-Ume and Biz Birgemiz, uniting activists, musicians, bloggers and sportspeople, are engaged in flood relief efforts across all regions. Their assistance includes financial donations, distribution of humanitarian aid, support for emergency workers, road repairs, dam construction and provision of essential equipment and medicine.

Among the international support, the European Union pledged €200,000 ($213,400) in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected families. This support, channeled through the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan, will provide relief assistance to 5,000 individuals over the next three months, prioritizing female-headed households, households with disabled or elderly family members and families with more than three children.

Additionally, the municipality of Borjomi, Georgia, provided humanitarian aid by sending 3,000 bottles of Borjomi mineral water to Atyrau.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic significantly contributed, dispatching over 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, Türkiye and the United Kingdom (UK) expressed readiness to assist Kazakhstan in dealing with extensive floods.