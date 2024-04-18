Kyrgyz Republic Sends Third Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs sent more than 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan on April 18 amid large-scale floods, reported the ministry’s press service.

The humanitarian cargo includes food, blankets, pillows, bed linens, inflatable boats, medications, rubber boots, diesel and electric generators, and other essential supplies.

“Our cooperation with Kazakhstan has a long history, and at such moments it is important to support each other. We hope this humanitarian aid can bring relief to those struggling with the consequences of the natural disaster and help in the restoration of the affected areas,” the ministry noted.

The Kyrgyz Republic was among the first to offer assistance to Kazakhstan, sending 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan’s regions on April 6. A second batch of humanitarian aid was sent on April 13, consisting of 144 tons of dairy products.