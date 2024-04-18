Kaspi.kz, TechnoWomen Provide Assistance to Flood Victims

ASTANA – Co-founders of Kaspi.kz, one of the region’s most prominent fintech companies, Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze, will transfer 20 billion tenge ($44.6 million) to help people affected by devastating floods in Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform on April 17.

The allocated funds will be sent to the North Kazakhstan and Akmola Regions to restore, purchase and construct housing.

“We sympathize with those who are left homeless, as does the entire nation. Thousands of families have been evacuated and it is unknown when they will be able to return to their homes. In some settlements, the water continues to rise. This misfortune leaves no one indifferent. The state, business, and our citizens are doing everything possible to make life better for people in the affected regions as quickly as possible,” said Kim.

Earlier, Kaspi Bank donated 620 million tenge (US$1.39 million) to the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan fund for road repairs, ensuring the operation of rescue helicopters, purchasing generators, pumps, inflatable boats and medicines.

“Our beloved clients, partners and employees live in the affected regions. … Unfortunately, the situation remains disastrous in a number of regions. We consider it our civic duty to support the President’s initiative and be useful to the country at this difficult moment,” said Lomtadze.

The three-day Technowomen Central Asia: AI Future Forum, from April 17 to 19, announced a humanitarian fundraiser to send tablets and mobile phones to schoolchildren from the country’s flood-affected regions so that they can continue their education online.

“We hope that with the feasible help of the forum participants, we will be able to raise funds and direct them to help the victims. It was also decided to hold a discussion at the forum on the topic of disaster control, notably flood control using artificial intelligence and new technologies,” said Aziza Shuzheyeva, chairwoman of TechnoWomen, a non-profit organization.

The organization also launched the “Zhalgyz Yemessin” (“You are not alone” in Kazakh) campaign, which offers online psychological and legal support to flood-affected families.