Businesses Make Donations to Help Flood Victims

ASTANA—Kazakhstan has been reeling from flooding for nearly two weeks, and water levels are continuing to rise. The state and volunteers are doing their best to help those affected by the natural disaster. Kazakhstan’s large businesses also made donations to help flood victims following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s call to do so at an April 1 emergency meeting.

Chevron Corporation has allocated $3 million to help Kazakhstan’s citizens affected by massive floods, reported Energy Monitor information and analytical channel on April 8.

“We understand the importance of these measures to meet the immediate needs of the population. Chevron expresses its unwavering support to the people of Kazakhstan in these difficult times,” said Derek Magness, managing director of Chevron’s Eurasian Business Unit (EBU).

Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund donated 15 billion tenge (US$33.6 million), reads the statement published on the fund’s official website.

The Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund (to the people of Kazakhstan) has allocated five billion tenge (US$11.2 million) for the construction of housing for victims. The fund’s director, Bolat Zhamishev, announced this during his meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on March 31.

Tengizchevroil (TCO) provided two billion tenge (US$4.5 million), according to a statement published on the company’s official website on April 6.

“This contribution is a significant step towards helping communities cope with the impacts of floods and helping to restore normal life of those affected by floods,” reads the TCO statement.

Freedom Holding Corporation contributed one billion tenge each (US$2.2 million) to support affected communities, announced the holding’s CEO Timur Turlov on his LinkedIn account.

The same amount was donated by Halyk Bank.

Kazakhmys and KAZ Minerals allocated 800 million tenge (US$1.8 million), reported the company’s press service on April 3. Bulat Utemuratov Foundation donated 680 million tenge (US$1.5 million), as announced on the foundation’s official website.

BI Group, one of Kazakhstan’s leading construction and real estate companies, Astana Motors and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) sent 500 million tenge each (US$1.1 million). This was announced on the companies’ official websites.

Jusan Bank donated 300 million tenge (US$672,922), reported the bank’s press service on April 3.

Bank CenterCredit and Eurasian Bank contributed 200 million tenge each (US$448,614), according to the banks’ official websites.

Allur, the largest automobile plant in Kazakhstan, allocated 200 million tenge (US$448,614), reported the company’s press service on April 2.

Bank RBK provided 150 million tenge (US$336,461), according to the bank’s April 3 statement. Kaspi Bank donated 620 million tenge (US$1.39 million) to Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan fund for road repairs, ensuring the operation of rescue helicopters, purchasing generators, pumps, inflatable boats and medicines.

“We sympathize with the victims and hope that the consequences of the floods will soon be eliminated and people will be able to return to their homes,” wrote Kaspi CEO Mikhail Lomtadze in an Instagram post on April 1.