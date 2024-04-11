Astana to Host TechnoWomen Central Asia Forum

ASTANA – Astana will host the three-day Technowomen Central Asia: AI Future Forum from April 17 to 19 at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

TechnoWomen is a non-governmental organization that brings together women working in tech industries to support the women’s community in tech, promote entrepreneurship among women, and empower women and girls to engage in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

The forum will feature interactive workshops and networking sessions to share experience and knowledge. The discussion will center on establishing a professional community comprising experts to attain technological independence and leadership in using artificial intelligence (AI) within Central Asian countries. It will evaluate the present landscape of the AI industry and unveil optimal practices to address modern societal and business challenges through efficient technological solutions.

The first day will feature a roundtable dedicated to the opportunities and risks of AI, with the participation of government representatives, deputies of the Mazhilis (the lower chamber of Parliament), and foreign guests.

On the second day, Bagdat Mussin, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Aida Balayeva, the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information and Chairwoman of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy, along with Dorin Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union, will deliver speeches.

The key panel – New AI Opportunities in Central Asia – will feature representatives from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan sharing their insights.

The final day will conclude with the TechnoWomen Leaders 2023 competitors’ awards ceremony, masterclasses, and presentations of the TechnoWomen mentoring program and Culture Tech projects.