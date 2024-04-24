Floods in Kazakhstan: Compensation, Humanitarian Aid to Victims

ASTANA — Based on the assessment of 30% of the houses affected by floods, the estimated damage reaches 200 billion tenge (US$452.8 million), said Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, reported inbusiness.kz on April 24.

According to him, nearly 11,000 families have already received a payment worth 100 monthly calculation index (MCI), equivalent to 3,692 tenge (US$8).

“The losses of entrepreneurs will also be compensated. There is still a great deal of work ahead of us. Besides 100 MCI, the state will additionally pay compensation up to 150 MCI, this is nearly 553,000 tenge (US$1,241), which people can use to buy lost essentials: a refrigerator, table, chairs, dishes, clothes, etc.,” he said.

On April 23, Tajikistan delivered nine wagons of humanitarian aid to the Aktobe Region. The cargo included 27,360 liters of water, 5,400 pieces of asbestos-cement slate, 60 tons of nails, 70 tons of timber and 240 tons of cement, reported the akimat’s (administration) press service.

The government of Tajikistan sent 50 wagons of humanitarian aid worth 2,518 tons to the population affected by the natural disaster in nine regions of Kazakhstan.

Last week, ethnic Kazakhs living in Tashkent sent humanitarian aid to flood victims. The truck carrying clothes, food, bedding and other essentials was sent to the Kostanai Region.

Earlier, Uzbekistan sent 15 trucks with humanitarian cargo to Kazakhstan.