International Aid Flows as Countries Rally for Flood-Hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Countries continue expressing support and sending humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan amid devastating floods that hit several regions.

United States Sends ARC Drones

The United States delivered three Advanced Remote Customs (ARC) drones to deliver humanitarian aid to the flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said, reported Kazinform on April 22.

“ARC drones were delivered to Atyrau and, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, are ready to carry out work on the emergency transfer of food, medicine and other vital supplies to the most remote and inaccessible places,” said Mussin.

According to him, ARC drones is a U.S. startup founded by Kazakhs Alibek Yertai and Assel Tursun. Drones can deliver assistance within a radius of 10 kilometers, weighing up to 30-40 kilograms.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan’s Solidarity in Action

On April 20, Uzbekistan sent 15 trucks carrying 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan for residents of areas affected by floods, reported the Uzbek Prime Minister’s press service.

The aid included food, clothing for children and adults, mattresses, blankets, pillows, hygiene products, tents with special equipment, rubber boats and other necessary goods.

The same day, Tajikistan delivered 61 wagons of humanitarian aid to people suffering from emergencies. The cargo arrived at the Saryagash railway station. In addition, Tajikistan sent 15 humanitarian aid trucks to Kazakhstan. According to the Turkistan Region’s press service, Tajikistan provided 3,500 tons of humanitarian relief.

“The situation in Kazakhstan distressed us. We could not remain indifferent. If a serious problem occurs in our country, Kazakhstan will send the most help. Therefore, by decision of the President of Tajikistan, we deployed a humanitarian caravan. We must support each other as strategic partners,” said Colonel General of Police Rustam Nazarzoda, Chairman of the Tajik Emergency Situations and Civil Defense Committee.

National Volunteer Network’s Relief Efforts

According to the National Volunteer Network (NVN), a voluntary association of citizens and legal entities in Kazakhstan, more than 6,600 tons of humanitarian aid have been collected since the floods began, of which 4,000 tons have already been sent to the affected regions.

“At least 43,000 volunteers are involved in the flood relief efforts throughout the country. Volunteers continue to provide the necessary assistance in close cooperation with local executive authorities – akimats (local administration), Emergency Situations Departments, and so on,” said NVN representative Gulzhamilya Kamarova.

Companies included in the Astana Group and the Nurlan Smagulov Foundation allocated 6.1 billion tenge (US$13.6 million) to help those affected by floods since the beginning of the disaster, reported Kazinform on April 20.

“Large-scale floods in the regions have become a real challenge for our country. Kazakh citizens showed their best side by uniting during emergencies, providing assistance to people and animals in trouble. (…) A group of our companies responded to the disaster from the very first days, transferring funds and sending humanitarian aid to the affected regions,” said businessman and philanthropist Nurlan Smagulov.

The lead singer of the ARHIV BAND, Yuri Kolmogorov, recorded a song to support the nation during natural disasters and other challenges.

“My dear Kazakhstan, we are together!” he wrote under the video on the group’s Instagram page on April 11.