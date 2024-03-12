Kazakhstan’s CodiPlay to Collaborate with EdTech Company in Saudi Arabia

ASTANA – Kazakh Ed-Tech startup CodiPlay has signed a memorandum of strategic partnership with Artificially Intelligent Learning Assistant (AILA) to integrate advanced CodiPlay educational solutions into 200 schools in Saudi Arabia, reported the startup’s press service on March 11.

The product’s introduction aligns with the key objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to enhance education quality and prepare youth for future IT sector professions.

Zhanadil Taldybaev, CodiPlay’s founder and CEO, noted the partnership’s significance, emphasizing a joint commitment to enhancing education quality and recognizing its pivotal role in shaping the country’s sustainable future.

“Our collaboration with AILA transcends mere innovation pursuit; it is the key to our contribution to this transformative journey. Together, we aim to equip youth with not only advanced technologies but also profound knowledge to navigate and excel in a rapidly evolving world,” he said.

Yousef Alsayed, the AILA’s CEO, echoed Taldybaev’s viewpoint, expressing confidence in jointly developing an innovative IT education model that will benefit local children and have the potential to scale across the MENA region and globally, setting new educational excellence benchmarks.

The memorandum was signed with the support of the National Technology Development Program (NDTP), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Saudi Arabia, and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia.

Ibrahim Neyaz, the CEO of the NDTP, emphasized that the collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan opens new horizons.

“Developing an educational platform based on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, is crucial for the younger generation. This initiative is in line with our Vision 2030 aspirations and contributes to the identification and development of local talent,” he said.

CodiPlay specializes in teaching programming via smartphones. It offers a comprehensive system comprising the CodiPlay application, CodiKit robotics kits, and the CodiTeach web platform.

Recently, CodiPlay showcased its innovative solutions at the world’s largest education technology event Bett 2024, in London. The startup also conducted an insightful presentation for leading Uzbekistan schools that expressed the desire to integrate cutting-edge programming and robotics innovations from the Kazakh startup.