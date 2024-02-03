Kazakhstan’s CodiPlay Startup Participates at Bett 2024 London, Partners With UK Schools

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s EdTech startup CodiPlay presented its innovative solutions at the world’s largest education technology event Bett 2024, which took place on Jan. 24-26 at the ExCeL London international exhibition and convention center, the startup’s press service reported on Jan. 31.

In the United Kingdom, CodiPlay acquired important partners in a number of local schools. Within a month, 40 English schools plan to start teaching with CodiPlay.

Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek also visited the education technology exhibition, which attracted over 30,000 participants from 123 countries.

“I was pleased to see the Kazakh EdTech startup at an exhibition of such scale. All the participants in the project are young people, but at the same time they adequately represent the country at the global level. I am sure that thanks to projects such as CodiPlay, our education system will reach a new level of development,” Nurbek wrote on his Instagram page on Jan. 25.

CodiPlay specializes in teaching programming via smartphones, offering a comprehensive system that includes the CodiPlay application, CodiKit robotics kits, and the CodiTeach web platform. Currently, schools in Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan are connected to the system, marking a significant stride in the global adoption of modern educational solutions.