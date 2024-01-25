Uzbekistan’s Top Schools Embrace Kazakh Startup CodiPlay’s Innovations 

ASTANA — Leading schools in Uzbekistan are set to integrate cutting-edge programming and robotics innovations from the Kazakh startup CodiPlay, the startup’s press service reported on Jan. 25.

The initiative, supported by Inha University of Korea, recently gained momentum as CodiPlay hosted an insightful presentation in Tashkent for 15 prominent schools nationwide.

Zhanadil Taldybaev, founder and CEO of CodiPlay, expressed his enthusiasm about the growing interest from Uzbekistan’s schools.

“CodiPlay is actively expanding its presence in the educational sector of Uzbekistan and holds presentations in local schools by special invitation. We are grateful for the interest from schools in Uzbekistan and are ready to cooperate in creating educational programs that contribute to the development of students and preparation for the country’s high-tech future,” he said.

The event, a collaborative effort between CodiPlay and Inha University, comprised a comprehensive program that catered to directors, computer science teachers, and eager schoolchildren. The immersive experience included a thought-provoking lecture for school principals, a hands-on educator workshop, and an exciting student competition.

CodiPlay’s curriculum was dissected during the principal-focused lecture, providing a detailed exploration of its features and methodologies. The subsequent Q&A session fostered discussions on strategies for seamlessly implementing the program into the educational framework of Uzbekistan’s top schools. This proactive engagement highlighted a keen interest in integrating forward-thinking educational solutions into the nation’s learning ecosystem.

The workshop, tailored for computer science teachers, showcased the CodiTeach platform, offering tools for assessing student performance and monitoring the educational process. This innovative platform is set to enhance the quality of learning by providing valuable insights and support for educators.

A highlight of the event was a spirited competition orchestrated by the CodiPlay team, where 36 students from different schools showcased their prowess by assembling two unique projects out of 56 possible IoT projects using CodiKit kits. Tasks included the time-bound assembly of a barrier and an intelligent basket, testing the participant’s ability to work swiftly and efficiently under pressure. All participants received certificates, and six standout students were rewarded with memorable gifts and prize funds.

The event also benefited from the active involvement of South Korean partners of CodiPlay, who presented the latest global trends in IT education, adding a global perspective to the local educational landscape.

CodiPlay specializes in teaching programming via smartphones, offering a comprehensive system that includes the CodiPlay application, CodiKit robotics kits, and the CodiTeach web platform. Currently, schools in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia are connected to the system, marking a significant stride in the global adoption of modern educational solutions.