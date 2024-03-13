Astana Hosts CICA Special Working Group Meeting

ASTANA – Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Talgat Kaliyev chaired the March 12 online meeting of the Special Working Group (SWG) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), reported the ministry’s press service.

The meeting participants reviewed the draft Memorandum on the Creation of the Partnership Network of Leading Universities of the CICA Member States, the outcome document of the CICA High-level Conference on Environmental Issues, and the action plan of the CICA Think Tank Forum for this year.

The meeting also focused on prospects for establishing CICA cooperation with United Nations (UN) structures, including the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Following the meeting, the SWG participants recommended that the CICA Senior Officials Committee (SOC) decide on the discussed matters at the next SOC meeting on March 14.

The ongoing activities are carried out following the decisions of the sixth CICA summit held in October 2022, the initiatives of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and objectives presented at the meeting of the CICA Ministerial Council in September last year.

Kazakhstan’s ongoing CICA chairmanship aims to consolidate the efforts of 28 member states in strengthening peace, security, and stability in Asia.