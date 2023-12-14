KazTransOil Increases Oil Exports From Aktau Port by 50% in Nine Months 

ASTANA — KazTransOil national oil transporter, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), exported 3.62 million tons of Kazakh oil from the Aktau seaport in January-November, a 50% surge compared to last year, reported the KMG’s press service on Dec.11.

According to the company, the growth was driven by an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped to the port of Baku, from 205,000 tons to 1.238 million tons, six times more than in the same period in 2022. In the reporting period, 1.824 million tons of oil were shipped from the Aktau port to the Makhachkala port.

Following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the transportation of oil along the Trans-Caspian corridor, KazMunayGas national oil and gas company and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed a five-year agreement last year to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku – Tbilisi (Georgia) – Ceyhan (Türkiye) pipeline.