Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon Champion Rybakina Enters Best-Paid Female Athletes Ranking in 2023 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, 24, has entered the ranking of the world’s ten highest-paid female athletes this year, according to the Sportico sports business journal.

Rybakina took seventh place with total earnings of $9.5 million ($6 million in prize money).

It is worth noting that the list includes seven female tennis players, including Rybakina.

American female tennis player Cori Gauff, 24, with $22.7 million ($6.7 million in prize money), Polish female tennis player Iga Swiatek, 22, with $21,9 million ($9.9 million in prize money), and Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Feng Gu, 20, with $20 million ($27 million in prize money) have become a top three in the ranking.

The authors used pretax income for calculations.

According to last year’s rating compiled by the Relevant, Tennis Stats & Info Twitter account for statistics in world tennis, Rybakina also took seventh place with total earnings of $3.3 million.

In July last year, she won the Wimbledon women’s singles final, the first grand slam for her and the country. Not only did Rybakina become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a grand slam title, but she also became the youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011.