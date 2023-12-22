KazAID Accelerates Export of Kazakh IT Solutions to Tajikistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan started exporting its IT solutions in the e-government development to Tajikistan, owing to the partnership of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the National Information Technology (NIT), and the KazAID Kazakhstan Agency for International Development, reported the ministry’s press service on Dec. 22.

Smart Bridge, a unified e-government platform, and Smart Data Ukimet have exported IT products that facilitate effective interaction between government agencies and citizens.

On Dec. 21, the NIT team transferred the first e-government components to the Tajik ministry. According to the ministry, assessing digital readiness and implementing IT solutions is a complex process that includes research, analysis, planning, and implementation of new technologies and systems. The technical team started implementing these tasks by reviewing existing information systems in Tajikistan and studying the experience and practices used in Kazakhstan. Preliminary results show that this joint initiative promises to be effective and beneficial for both parties.

The Kazakh ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies to share its experience in implementing the digital government platform with Tajikistan as part of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to Astana in August.

In his state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 1, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the necessity of boosting Kazakhstan’s IT services exports to $1 billion by 2026.