Kazakhstan and China Launch New Direct Cargo Air Route

By Staff Report in Business on 24 October 2024

ASTANA – A cargo plane from Taiyuan city in North China’s Shanxi Province made its first delivery to Almaty on Oct. 23, Xinhua reported citing the city’s customs. This marked the launch of a new direct cargo air route.

A cargo plane from Taiyuan city in North China’s Shanxi Province made its first delivery to Almaty on Oct. 23 Photo credit: Zhongguo jiao tong bao newspaper. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The plane, which was departing from Taiyuan Wusu International Airport, carried Chinese goods, including clothing, daily consumer items, and spare parts.

The round-trip flights will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The variety of cargo carried on this route is expected to be expanded in the future.

This new air cargo connection gives new impetus to trade and economic ties between Shanxi Province and Central Asia.


