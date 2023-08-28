Kazakhstan to Share Best Practices in Digital Government with Tajikistan

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited the Digital Government Office on Aug. 26, as part of Rahmon’s visit to Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin presented IT platforms facilitating effective interaction between government agencies and citizens.

Mussin spoke about the eOtinish platform which allows citizens to file and review appeals as well as the space monitoring system, which ensures transparency in the operations of subsoil use entities and identifies unused agricultural land.

The Digital Family Map project aims to provide social support by utilizing 100 social well-being indicators from 20 databases of central government agencies and proactively provides state guarantees in social protection, healthcare, and education.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies to share its experience in implementing the digital government platform with Tajikistan.

The document also provides the possibility of training Tajik specialists in advanced IT schools and research institutes in Kazakhstan. Rahmon expressed his gratitude to Tokayev for his assistance in developing digital technologies in Tajikistan.

Later on, the Presidents visited the Astana Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in Central Asia and one of the largest in the world. Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly read surahs from the Quran and wished the peoples of the two countries peace and prosperity.

The leaders also toured the exhibition fair showcasing Tajik agricultural and industrial products, folk crafts, and traditional dishes, held in Astana as part of the Days of Tajik Culture.

The event also featured concert programs and master classes.

Trade turnover between the two states hit $500 million in the first six months, and there are aspirations to increase mutual trade volume to $2 billion.