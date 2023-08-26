Kazakhstan, Tajikistan Reiterate Strong Bilateral Ties During Rakhmon’s Visit to Astana

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated the significance of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to Astana on Aug. 25 in strengthening the friendly ties and the strategic partnership between the fraternal nations, reported the Akorda press service.

During meetings in both narrow and wide formats, Tokayev and Rakhmon addressed future opportunities for collaboration in trade, economics, transportation and logistics, agriculture, energy, finance, culture, and humanitarian fields.

Tokayev highlighted cooperation in the water and energy complex between the states.

“We generally appreciate you and the Tajik side for making prompt decisions to fulfill commitments in the water and energy sectors, particularly delivering water and electricity to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan, for its part, meets all of the commitments made during your last visit,” the President said.

Tokayev hailed the successful implementation of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, signed during Rahmon’s May visit to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh President, trade turnover hit $500 million in the first six months of this year, with ambitions to boost mutual trade volume to $2 billion.

Rahmon, whose visit coincided with the Days of Tajik Culture opening in Astana, thanked President Tokayev for his hospitality. The Days of Tajik Culture are held on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two states. Tokayev noted that the event invited a great interest among Kazakh citizens.

“Kazakh people want to get to know modern Tajikistan better, and better understand the rich culture of the Tajik people,” Tokayev said.

Rakhmon thanked President Tokayev for the event’s support, noting that the exhibition fair of Tajik agricultural and industrial products in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent is yet another evidence of the steady growth of Tajik-Kazakh relations, strategic partnership, and alliance.

“It is gratifying that our countries’ relations now have a high level of mutual understanding, respect, and trust. Their further expansion remains an absolute priority of Tajikistan’s foreign policy,” said Emomali Rahmon.

The solemn opening of the Days of Tajik Culture was held later that day at the Astana Opera. Tokayev and Rahmon visited Tajikistan’s folk art exhibition of over 200 handicrafts made of stone, wood, clay and precious metals. The exhibition also included national costumes, paintings by famous Tajik artists and photographs of iconic objects of Tajikistan.

The Presidents attended a concert of Tajik dance ensembles “Zebo,” “Gulrez,” and “Parastu,” as well as the performances of the soloists Amirjon Ruzi, Sharofat Usmonzoda, Sitorai Karomatullo, Tahmina Niezova, Rahmatullo Hoshim, and Fotimai Khudoiberdi.

The Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan will run through Aug. 26. As part of the events, a classic of Tajik cinema, a feature film, “Rustam and Sukhrob,” was shown.