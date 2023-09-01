President Tokayev Targets $1 Billion in Kazakhstan’s IT Exports by 2026

ASTANA — In his state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 1, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the necessity of boosting Kazakhstan’s IT services exports to $1 billion by 2026, according to the Akorda press service.

Tokayev emphasized the country’s remarkable strides in digitalization. He pointed out that the domestic IT industry had increased its export volume fivefold just in the past year, a figure he expects to reach $500 million by the end of this year.

The President highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and the need for a skilled workforce in this area. He stated that global investment in AI is expected to approach nearly $1 trillion in the coming years, offering significant potential for GDP growth in individual countries. “A minimum of three prestigious universities should focus on staff training and research in this sector,” he advised.

Tokayev believes that Kazakhstan has the potential to become a significant provider of computing power to global markets. He urged the creation of favorable investment conditions, including incentives for building large data centers and advancing Kazakh interests in data storage and processing.

“The time has come to set the guiding principles for digital transformation into law,” said Tokayev. “I call upon the administration, experts, and members of Parliament to draft a cohesive document that aligns with the logic of economic development based on scientific innovation.” His comments referred to an election promise to formulate a Law on Science and Technology Policy, a proposal currently under review.

Tokayev stressed that the focus should not only be on statements but also on practical measures. These include fostering private initiatives to develop innovative infrastructure like business incubators, commercialization centers, tech parks, and design bureaus. He emphasized that venture capital should play a central role in supporting such enterprises, urging the government to resolve any legal and financial obstacles to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Tokayev noted that innovation ecosystems centered only in Astana and Almaty are insufficient, as they fail to offer opportunities for young talent in other regions. He instructed the government to build a nationwide innovation ecosystem, expanding upon the existing Astana Hub model in coordination with the broader economy.