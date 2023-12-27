Astana Airport Welcomes 7.5 Millionth Passenger

ASTANA – Astana’s International Airport served 7.5 million passengers, setting a record on Dec. 25, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s press service.

“We visited relatives in Almaty and today returned home. We did not expect to be special passengers, welcomed personally by the airport management. (…) Thank you very much for such a warm welcome!” said Bauyrzhan Seitkaziyev, a passenger on the Almaty-Astana flight who traveled with his family.

In March, the capital’s airport was selected as the top regional airport in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by the World Airport Awards for the second year.

In November, the Astana International Airport began joint work with Terminals Holding. The investor plans to repair the runway at the capital’s airport and improve the quality of passenger service. It is planned to double the number of passengers to 14 million. The airport serves, on average, more than 200 flights daily. In 11 months, Astana’s airport operated 30,000 flights.

Established in 1930 under the name Akmolinsk Airport, Astana’s International Airport evolved into a prominent Central Asian hub after the city attained capital status in 1997. As the primary international airport serving the capital, it ranks as the second-busiest gateway in Central Asia, following Almaty International Airport. Notably, in 2022, it experienced an impressive 24.1% surge in passenger traffic, solidifying its position as the second-busiest airport in Kazakhstan.