Skytrax World Airport Awards Recognizes Astana Airport as Region’s Top Facility

ASTANA – For the second year in a row, the capital’s airport has been selected as the top regional airport in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States(CIS) by the World Airport Awards, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development’s press service on March 16.

The World Airport Awards were presented at Amsterdam’s worldwide Passenger Terminal Expo 2023.

“Astana International Airport is the second busiest in Central Asia and the 12th busiest airport in the post-Soviet space. We have all of the infrastructure needed to deliver quality service to customers and airlines in compliance with best global practices,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Chairman Daulet Khamzin

The World Airport Survey awards are based on consumer responses to questions from an independent global study of aviation facilities over eight months. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control and influence.

The World Airport Award is the most distinguished honor in the airport industry globally. It is regarded as the quality standard and evaluates customer service and convenience at over 550 airports worldwide.