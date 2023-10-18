Astana Airport to Become Large Multimodal Hub

ASTANA – Kazakhstan signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ Terminals Holding to develop Astana Airport as a multimodal hub during Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov’s working visit to the Turkistan Region on Oct. 18, reported the Prime Minister’s press office.

Terminals Holding Group is a rapidly growing aviation company operating in emerging markets in Asia and Africa. It also connects to the major ports and Abu Dhabi Ports industrial company.

The investor will comprehensively evaluate the activities at the capital’s airport and subsequently take over operational management to improve passenger services’ quality and overall airport efficiency.

With its primary task to prepare the runway for reconstruction and modernization, the investor is set to commence the work next year.

A long-term business plan for the airport’s development will be the foundation for future investments, ensuring a balance of interests between the state and the private company.

The Ministry of Transport emphasized that this collaboration will significantly contribute to achieving the tasks outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address, particularly in developing Kazakhstan’s airports as multimodal centers.