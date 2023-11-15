Kazakh Film Receives Coveted Award at Africa International Film Festival

ASTANA — The acclaimed Kazakh film “Brothers,” directed by Darkhan Tulegenov, secured the Best International Feature Film award at the prestigious 12th Africa International Film Festival held in Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 13, reported Kazinform agency.

The Globe Awards ceremony, a festival highlight, saw “Brothers” outshine Brazil, Germany, and North Macedonia competitors.

Produced under the banner of Maxim Akbarov’s Golden Man Media company, “Brothers” narrates the poignant life journey of Akzhol, a graduate of an orphanage who unwittingly becomes entangled in the criminal underworld, unaware of his brother’s existence. The film captures the brothers’ joint quest to find their father, hoping to reunite with their family.

The film, which received support from the State Center for Support of National Cinema under the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, has garnered previous accolades. It received the Spirit of Cinema award at the German Oldenburg International Film Festival last year. Kazakhstan’s Association of Film Critics honored it as the Best Drama this year. The Asia Pacific Screen Academy recognized the outstanding performances of lead actors Aibar Sala and Alisher Ismailov with the “Best New Performer” award.

The Africa International Film Festival, inaugurated in 2010, boasts partnerships with key entities such as the Lagos State Government and sponsorship from the embassies of France, the United States, and the Netherlands, as well as industry giants Paramount Pictures and the British University of Creative Arts.

The festival’s 2023 edition was overseen by the renowned American producer Stephen “Dr” Love, with over 2,000 films vying for a spot in the program. Out of the extensive lineup, only 11 films earned the coveted awards, solidifying “Brothers” as a standout in the international film circuit.