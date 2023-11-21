Foreign Minister Attends Sixth Meeting of Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the sixth meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council on Nov. 20 in Budapest during his official visit to Hungary, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Co-chaired by Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga, the meeting’s agenda included issues related to energy, industry, transport, logistics, water management, innovation, agriculture, education, and tourism sectors.

The heads of delegations determined trade and economic cooperation as the primary engine of the strategic partnership. They agreed to leverage the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and enhance interaction between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Hungary.

Nurtleu highlighted the need for tangible steps to expand cooperation between Astana and Budapest, stating that the countries have no unresolved issues due to exceptionally close and trusting relations.

Varga affirmed Hungary’s status as a reliable partner in the European Union, expressing support for Kazakhstan’s political and economic reforms.

The meeting addressed the practical implementation of agreements reached during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Kazakhstan, focusing on joint projects, diversification, and increased mutual trade.

Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to expand the range of export goods by 95 items totaling approximately $700 million.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary in 2022 reached $172 million, also witnessing a 22% increase to $140 million in the first nine months of this year.

The meeting involved proposals for collaboration in specialist training in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the exchange of experience in the effective management of water resources, and the organization of mutual visits of trade missions.

At the Kazakh-Hungarian Forum on Water Resources Management, held within the Strategic Council, experts agreed to hold joint events between relevant ministries to address pressing water-related issues.

Nurtleu also engaged in bilateral meetings with Gábor Sági, the head of Globalia Hungarian company, and Peter Nagy, the President of Equilibrium Capital investment fund, who operate at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The ministers discussed investment projects in renewable energy, trade and investment institutions at the AIFC involving Hungarian capital, IT and banking consulting, and future plans for economic cooperation.