Kazakhstan, Hungary Reaffirm Commitment to Enhance Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban for his significant contribution to the rapprochement between Kazakhstan and Hungary during a Nov. 2 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

“Mr. Prime Minister, welcome to Kazakh land! In Kazakhstan, you are well known and respected because you are Kipchak [one of Turkic tribes] by origin. We can say that you have come to the homeland of your ancestors. Thank you for accepting my invitation to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit and for taking part in the anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States. Undoubtedly, this visit will give new impetus to cooperation between the two countries. I am confident that today’s negotiations will be fruitful,” said Tokayev.

During the meeting in a narrow format, the sides discussed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation, and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

Orban thanked Tokayev for the invitation and hospitality extended to him and the Hungarian delegation. He commended the level of political dialogue and mutually advantageous partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

“It is always nice to come home. Hungarians come to Kazakhstan with great pleasure because we are connected by thousands of years of common roots. Over the past decade, we have made a lot of effort to develop our cooperation and achieved good results. It is a great honor for me to collaborate with you. Hungary has always been a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and it will continue to be so. Relations between Hungary and Kazakhstan are as good as ever, but the potential, especially in the economy, is still great. We have good prospects,” Orban noted.

In an expanded-format meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in developing contacts in energy, transport, logistics, metallurgy, manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food industry, and tourism.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Hungary have an excellent institutional basis for strengthening relations. In his opinion, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council should play an active role in promoting the development of trade relations.

“Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions, last year, our trade turnover increased by more than 20%. I am confident that we have every opportunity to increase bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion soon,” he emphasized.

Tokayev and Orban highlighted the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties through friendship groups operating in the parliaments of the two countries. They considered prospects for interaction within various international platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the talks, Tokayev focused on strengthening humanitarian ties and announced the naming of one of Astana’s streets in honor of the national poet of Hungary Sándor Petőfi.

Tokayev presented Orban with a state award – the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the first degree.

“This award is a symbol of deep respect and gratitude, the unity of two friendly peoples – Kazakhstan and Hungary, as well as our commitment to strengthening relations based on trust and mutual respect. Let this award inspire us all to build bridges and work together for the common good,” the President said.

Orban expressed his sincere gratitude to Tokayev and declared his readiness to make every effort to continue strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding in education.