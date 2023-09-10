Kazakhstan’s Astana Opera Theatre Embarks on Georgia Tour

ASTANA – Astana Opera is set to debut its “The Steppe Motives in Tbilisi” program at the Rustaveli National State Academic Theater in Georgia on Sept. 23, according to the theater’s press service.

The program will showcase both Kazakh and international masterpieces, featuring the theater’s leading soloists. The symphony orchestra and choir of Astana Opera will also participate, under the direction of the theater’s Deputy Chief Conductor, Abzal Mukhitdin.

Galym Akhmediyarov, the Director of Astana Opera, emphasized the importance of international performances. He noted that these shows not only represent the theater but also act as cultural ambassadors for Kazakhstan. They introduce global audiences to Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage, which has attracted significant international interest.

“We consistently incorporate works by domestic composers into our tour program. This presents a splendid opportunity to convey the essence of our country through the universal language of music, one that transcends linguistic boundaries,” he said.

Abzal Mukhitdin highlighted the theater’s longstanding and productive collaboration with Georgian colleagues Manana Gunia and Alla Simonishvili. This collaboration will be showcased through an exhibition of costumes from the Astana Opera’s project Piccolo Theater (featuring one-act performances) in the Rustaveli theater’s foyer, along with performances of scenes from opera buffa during the concert.

“The audience can anticipate surprises during the performance, including soloists singing arias from Georgian operas and the distinctive sound of the dombra (traditional Kazakh instrument),” said Mukhitdin.

Touring plays a vital role in the theater’s growth and development, facilitating the exchange of experiences. In the past year, the Astana Opera successfully staged performances in Baku (Azerbaijan), Minsk (Belarus), Moscow (Russia), Poland, Slovenia, and several regions across Kazakhstan.