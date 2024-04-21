21-Year-Old Kazakh Author Presents Comic Book About Kazakh Khanate Founders

ASTANA — A 21-year-old Kazakh writer and comic author Ilyas Yusupzhanov presented a comic book about the founders of the Kazakh Khanate, Sultans Kerey and Zhanibek, at the National Academic Library in Astana on April 23, reported Kazinform.

Ilyas Yusupzhanov is one of Kazakhstan’s youngest writers. He has published four books and a comic book, “Kerey and Zhanibek.”

According to Yusupzhanov, most of Kazakhstan’s citizens don’t remember what they were taught in history classes at school. He noted that the new comic format helps young people perceive information better, thus enhancing their learning and retention of Kazakhstan’s history.

This is one of the reasons why the country has launched the project called 100 Domestic Comics.

Earlier this year, Yusupzhanov presented his comics in Almaty. “There are schools in Almaty that have already read my comics. There was a first presentation there. When I asked questions about the history of the Kazakh Khanate, many were ready to answer. I think it’s because of our comic book ‘Kerey and Zhanibek,’” said Ilyas Yusupzhanov.

The head of the National Academic Library, Gaziza Nurgaliyeva, believes that such comics are excellent preparation for children before reading more serious literature such as novels and prose. She noted that comics are very well-liked among young people, mostly because of illustrations.

“We opened a comics corner in Almaty. A store gave us 500 different issues of various genres. That corner has always been popular among teenagers and children. Now, we want to implement something similar here and introduce young people to Kazakh national heroes,” said Gaziza Nurgaliyeva.