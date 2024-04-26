Kazakhstan Continues Compensating Losses to Flood-Affected Population 

ASTANA — The Kazakh government compensated 12,642 families affected by devastating floods, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on April 26.

To date, 21,658 applications have been accepted from residents of the affected regions.

More than 645 million tenge (US$1.5 million) was allocated for repair work in 468 houses. Forty-nine families received houses and apartments to replace destroyed housing in the Akmola, Kostanai and Pavlodar Regions.

Civil protection services continue to carry out flood control measures, eliminate flood-related consequences, and assist the population in the Atyrau, Aktobe, Western and North Kazakhstan Regions.

The situation has stabilized in the West Kazakhstan Region. Bank protection work is continuously carried out to prevent floods along the Zhaiyk River in Atyrau.

The situation is difficult but stable in the North Kazakhstan Region. The level decreased by 23 centimeters over the previous day, and a steady decline in water was observed.

According to the Kazhydromet national hydrometeorological service forecasts, the peak of the flood will pass by the end of this week, and the region will experience a gradual decline from May 1.