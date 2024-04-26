News Digest: Foreign Media on UK Foreign Secretary’s Visit to Kazakhstan, Chinese-Kazakh Ties and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron’ visit to Kazakhstan, Chinese-Kazakh ties and more.

Kazakhstan, United Kingdom sign strategic partnership and cooperation agreement

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, and his British counterpart, David Cameron, signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital, reported EFE Comunica on April 24.

The document, which took six years to develop, aims to strengthen relations in key areas such as trade and investment, human rights, energy and mining, environmental and climate change and science.

“Over this period, much has been achieved in many fields, particularly in education. Today, I am pleased to announce our intention to double the number of Chevening scholarships available to young Kazakhs,” Cameron stated during a joint press conference with Nurtleu following the signing.

China’s top political advisor meets speaker of lower house of Kazakh parliament

Cynthia published an article on April 24 about the meeting in Beijing between Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament.

Wang stated that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have focused on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and on building an even closer China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

He noted that China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to provide firm mutual support, advance practical cooperation, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and enrich the permanent China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership, adding that the CPPCC National Committee is ready to contribute to these ends.

UK Foreign Secretary’s visit to Central Asia and Mongolia: an urgent to-do list

The Diplomat released an article on April 24 about David Cameron’s six-nation tour of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan.

“The visit serves a dual purpose. First, Cameron will underscore the need to minimize sanction circumvention by dual-use materials that may end up in Russia via Central Asia. Second, he seeks to further explore regional and bilateral engagements as well as expanding commercial relationships with key export partners in the region: Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,” the article reads.

Cameron’s visit marks a crucial turning point. The article points out that Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Mongolia are at a stage where they actively desire and welcome the U.K.’s involvement. According to the author, as the dynamics of Central Asia change, the U.K. has finally begun calibrating its foreign policy in this area and seems ready to become a major, proactive player in the region.

Kazakhstan plans to create hydrogen locomotives

Kazakhstan plans to create hydrogen locomotives, Trend reported on April 25.

The corresponding plan is reflected in the Concept for the Development of Hydrogen Energy in Kazakhstan until 2040, which is currently under public discussion.

According to the plan, Kazakhstan will implement a pilot project to create hydrogen automobiles (primarily buses and trucks) and railway transport.

In the future, this type of transport will be introduced in large cities to reduce environmental pollution.

Kazakhstan: cooperation plans explore new horizons in China

Kazakh Ambassador to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev, briefed attendees about the Kazakhstan Tourism Year in China and the latest developments in China-Kazakhstan cooperation at a press conference on April 19, reported the Global Times on April 24.

Within the framework of the Tourism Year, Kazakhstan and its Chinese partners plan to host over 35 different events across various provinces and cities in China.

These events include tourism roadshows in Kazakh provinces and cities, blogger and media representative tours, forums and concerts, as well as participation in major international tourism events held in China.

Türkiye to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in mining, electricity

Türkiye will strengthen its cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fields of mining and electricity, said Cevdet Yilmaz, the country’s vice president, reported the Anadolu Agency on April 25.

Yilmaz attended a signing ceremony of the Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“We will strengthen our cooperation in the fields of mining and electricity. We will take new steps in logistics and transportation, especially in the Central Corridor. We plan to sign an agreement in the maritime field,” Yilmaz said at the meeting.

He expressed hope that the commercial and economic ties between the countries will reach levels that reflect “brotherly relations” and grow even stronger as soon as possible.

Aliyev: Baku has agreed to Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in Kazakhstan

Baku has accepted Kazakhstan’s proposal to host a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday, as reported by panorama.am on April 23.

“Kazakhstan has proposed to host a meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. We have accepted it and reached an understanding that if Armenia also gives its consent, the meeting will be held in Kazakhstan,” Aliyev said.

Kazakhstan bans vape sales and distribution

Kazakhstan has implemented a ban on vape sales and distribution, reported Trend on April 19, citing the Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the law on introducing amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of Kazakhstan on health issues.

“This law (which goes into effect 60 days after the official publication) prohibits the sale and distribution of nonsmoking tobacco products, vapes, flavors, and liquids, as well as their advertising,” according to the Akorda.