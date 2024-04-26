Kazakh Scholars Unlock European and Vatican Archives

ASTANA—Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, announced at an April 25 international conference in Turkistan, dedicated to the legacy of the Golden Horde, that Kazakh scientists have recently secured access to archived materials from European countries and the Vatican Library. This access paves the way for a deeper enrichment of the country’s historical narrative with fresh data, as reported by Khabar 24 news agency.

According to Nurbek, scholars will have the opportunity to study classified records of foreign missionaries and travelers. Following instructions from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the collected materials will be incorporated into a seven-volume anthology prepared for publication.

“This seven-volume book will feature new research containing previously undisclosed data on the history of the Kazakh statehood. We will discuss this research in such scientific meetings. This marks a significant step in the formation of national consciousness,” said Nurbek.

The scientific conference hosted scientists from China, Türkiye, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, and Kuwait. The event was organized as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The conference aims to establish an open platform for exchanging ideas on new conceptual approaches, trends, and the potential for collaborative scientific research. Representatives from academic, scientific, and educational communities will discuss the role and significance of the Golden Horde in global history.