Kazakh Rural Regions Receive 250 Starlink Equipment

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry on April 25 sent 250 Starlink terminals to three regions, with 138 terminals delivered to the Akmola Region, 53 to the Zhambyl Region, and 55 to the Zhetysu Region, reported the ministry’s press service.

The connection of the terminals is planned for the near future.

Some 502 rural schools nationwide have been equipped with internet access using Starlink technology. Following terminal installation, the average school internet speed reaches 200 megabits per second (Mbit/s).

The Ministry has also allocated 48 Starlink terminals to the flood-affected regions. This includes 30 terminals for the Kostanay Region, three for the Aktobe Region, three for the West Kazakhstan Region, one complex for the Ulytau Region, six terminals for the Atyrau Region, two for the East Kazakhstan Region, and three for the South Kazakhstan Region. Starlink’s primary focus in these areas is to facilitate an uninterrupted educational process.

Last week, the SpaceX delegation visited one of the schools connected to Starlink in the village of Shubar in the Akmola Region.