Kazakh President Appoints New Ombudsperson for Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights

ASTANA — On April 25, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Kanat Nurov as the Ombudsperson for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights, reported the Akorda press service.

The main functions of the Ombudsperson for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights include representing, ensuring, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and considering their appeals.

Born in 1967, Nurov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1992. He also studied at the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands. Nurov is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants, a professional organization of accountants based in the United States.

Nurov previously held various positions at the Almaty School of Management, the Almatytelecom State Telecommunications Center, Kazakhtelecom national telecom operator and Kazkommertsbank.

From 2021 to 2023, he was a deputy of the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament.