Kazakhstan, China Committed to Enhance Ties, Achieve Greater Results

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and China expressed their commitment to enhance bilateral relations and achieve greater results, as a delegation of Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, led by Chairman Yerlan Koshanov, arrived on an official visit to China on April 25, reported the Mazhilis press service.

In Beijing, the deputies met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning and the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng.

Building Bridges: Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue and Bilateral Agreements

At the meeting with Zhao, the sides discussed a wide range of topics, including inter-parliamentary dialogue, effective use of transboundary water resources, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries and others.

“The governments of our countries are preparing a bilateral agreement on water allocation on transboundary rivers. We hope for the speedy signing of this important agreement,” Koshanov said.

Koshanov discussed the systemic reforms in Kazakhstan and the Mazhilis’ current agenda. He expressed interest in the Chinese experience in artificial intelligence and emergency management.

In turn, Zhao emphasized that inter-parliamentary cooperation is essential to the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that Koshanov’s visit would give fruitful cooperation new impetus.

“In recent years, thanks to the strategic leadership of President of China Xi Jinping and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, bilateral relations have developed rapidly. China will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan. China will always support Kazakhstan’s own development path, its foreign and domestic policies aimed at prosperity and stability,” Zhao said.

The parties welcomed the noticeable increase in mutual trips of citizens of the two countries since the introduction of a visa-free regime in November last year and the holding of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China. The sides also talked about the opening of cultural centers of Kazakhstan and China in the two countries’ capitals soon.

Forging Economic Alliances: Infrastructure Modernization and Investment

During the meeting with Wang, Koshanov spoke about new opportunities for cooperation with China on modernizing infrastructure, developing production, banking and attracting new investments.

Wang, in turn, welcomed Kazakhstan’s reforms and expressed China’s readiness to join efforts in innovation and digitalization.

“China is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation giving an additional impetus to the development and prosperity of Kazakhstan. The Chinese side is ready to become a reliable support for your country,” said Wang.

Elevating Economic Ties: Anchor Projects and Innovation

At the meeting with Han, the parties welcomed the high pace of bilateral economic cooperation.

According to Koshanov, both countries implement anchor energy, automotive, logistics, and e-commerce projects. Trade turnover between the two countries has reached a historic high of $41 billion.

“All this inspires great optimism and allows us to make ambitious plans for a multiple increase in mutual trade in the medium term,” he said.

Han noted that over the first 30 years of diplomatic relations, the countries have become good neighbors, good friends and reliable partners. He said that in the new “golden 30th anniversary” of bilateral cooperation, China and Kazakhstan should promote cooperation through innovation.

“We should deepen contacts in new areas such as alternative energy, cross-border e-commerce, and satellite telecommunications, cultivating new growth points for joint work,” said Han.

The Mazhilis delegation’s official visit will continue in Urumqi, the center of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.