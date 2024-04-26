Kazakhstan, China Set to Strengthen Allied Relations

ASTANA — The Kazakh and Chinese Foreign Ministries will strengthen and expand their partnership in all areas. This was stated at an April 25 meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong, reported the ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres, including trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian ties, and regional and international security aspects. Special emphasis was placed on upcoming events at the highest levels.

Nurtleu expressed confidence in deepening the strategic partnership between the two states based on mutual respect, understanding and beneficial cooperation.

In turn, Sun emphasized the importance of developing and strengthening friendly relations between China and Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to continue work to expand cooperation in all areas.

During an April 26 Kazakh-Chinese inter-ministerial consultation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev and Sun Weidong, the parties addressed the cooperation between the two countries in the political sphere. They discussed trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The meeting participants expressed their intention to intensify the exchange of experience in science and technology, including information technology, energy, medicine and agriculture.

Bakayev and Sun exchanged views on current topics on the international and regional agenda and reviewed the progress of preparations for upcoming events at the highest levels.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue close coordination in international and regional structures, including the United Nations (UN), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Central Asia-China format.

The parties noted their commitment to strengthening the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, which is based on strong friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.