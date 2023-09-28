Kazakh Shooters Claim Two More Gold Medals at Asian Games

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Zukhra Irnazarova took a shooting gold in the 10 meter running target contest on Sept. 28 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Irnazarova scored 560 points in the final, overtaking two shooters from North Korea and bringing the second gold medal to Kazakhstan’s national team.

Assem Orynbay and Eduard Eshchenko took the third gold medal in the mixed doubles category of the skeet shooting tournament, beating Kuwait with a 40:35 score.

In the singles final, Orynbay won the bronze medal.

The Kazakh women’s shooting team of Fatima Irnazarova, Zukhra Irnazarova and Alexandra Saduakassova took the silver medal in the 10 meter running target contest, gaining 1,642 points.

Yesterday, the women’s national skeet shooting team consisting of Zoya Kravchenko, Assem Orynbay, and Olga Panarina won the gold medal, setting an Asian Games record – 350 points.

Earlier that day, Kazakhstan secured two bronze medals.