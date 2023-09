ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s wushu sanda fighter Ayan Tursyn won a bronze medal in the 52-kilogram weight category at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 27, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

On the same day, Kazakhstan’s swimmer Adilbek Mussin also captured bronze in the 100-meter butterfly, completing the race in 51.86 seconds.

Earlier this morning, Kazakhstan women’s national skeet shooting team won the gold medal.