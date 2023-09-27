Kazakh Women’s Skeet Shooting Team Brings First Medal, Sets Record at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

ASTANA – Kazakhstan women’s national skeet shooting team won the gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 27, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Zoya Kravchenko, Assem Orynbay, and Olga Panarina secured 350 points, setting an Asian Games record for the number of points scored. Kazakh athletes were ahead of teams from China (348 points) and Thailand (342 points).

On Sept. 26, Elmir Alimzhanov won the bronze medal in epee fencing, Kazakh judoka Nurlykhan Sharkhan (up to 100 kilograms) secured the bronze award, national men’s shooting team, including Bakhtiyar Ibrayev, Andrey Khudyakov and Asadbek Nazirkulyayev, won a silver medal, and Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le won a bronze medal in the air rifle (10 meters) mixed team event.

Earlier, Kazakh athletes won five medals.