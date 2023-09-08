Hollywood’s Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker “Can’t Wait” to Visit Astana’s Comic Con

ASTANA – Two Hollywood stars, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, the headliners of Comic Con Astana addressed Kazakh residents in a video message, saying that they “can’t wait” to meet all the festival goers, the festival’s press service reported on Sept. 6.

Comic Con Astana, an international festival celebrating comics, cinema, video games, anime, and contemporary popular culture, will take place on Sept. 15-17 in Astana.

The keenly awaited festival will feature an exclusive promo by the filmmakers and actors of “Major Grom: The Game,” the third film in the superhero blockbuster series produced by Russia’s Bubble Studios and Plus Studios, scheduled for release in 2024.

The creator of Bubble Comics, scriptwriter and producer of the “Major Grom” franchise Artyom Gabrelyanov, film director Oleg Trofim, editor-in-chief of the publishing house Roman Kotkov, and producer and head of Plus Studios Michael Kitaev will be gracing the event.

Actors Alexander Seteykin, Sergei Goroshko, and Matvey Lykov, who portrayed the main antagonist, will also make appearances at Comic Con Astana.

The festival attendees will meet Robert Kun, the film’s action director and the head of Kazakhstan’s studio Kun-Do, with more than 40 projects in its filmography, such as Timur Bekmambetov’s Hollywood screenlife thrillers “Searching” and “Profile,” blockbusters “Wanted,” “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” and the “Ben-Hur” remake, and Russia’s “The Age of Pioneers,” “Versus,” “The Last Warrior: Emissary of Darkness,” and “Lucky Trouble” with Milla Jovovich.

Released in 2021, “Major Grom: Plague Doctor,” a feature-length film by Kinopoisk and Bubble Studios, became the third most-viewed on Kinopoisk at the end of the year. Later premiered on Netflix, the film ranked among the top 10 most-watched movies in 65 countries and secured the 20th spot in the most-watched list on the streaming service in 2021.