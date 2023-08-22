Kazakhstan, Vietnam Sign Joint Statement, Show Commitment to Enhance Friendly Relations

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Hanoi on an official visit, and President of Vietnam Võ Văn Thưởng outlined willingness to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest to enhance understanding, trust, and traditionally friendly relations in a joint statement published on Aug. 21, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev and Thưởng, according to the statement, exchanged views on measures to develop cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics, cultural, and tourism areas, as well as on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

Both presidents commended the recent progress in bilateral relations that expanded in all areas of mutual interest, including new areas with a high potential for closer interaction.

They underlined the established trusting political dialogue and confirmed their intention to intensify the exchange of delegations at all levels, including between the two countries’ parties, governments, and parliaments, as well as cultural ties between people.

The joint statement expressed the commitment of both leaders to develop trade and economic cooperation, create favorable conditions for business access to the markets of the two countries, and consider the possibility of using effective mechanisms to ensure trade, including taking measures to increase container traffic from Kazakhstan to Vietnam and vice versa.

“The parties also discussed potential areas of cooperation, such as tourism, information technology, agriculture, transport and logistics, and others,” the statement reads.

Satisfied with implementing the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the parties expressed readiness to promote bilateral trade under this agreement.

Direct flights between the two countries, launched in October last year, ensured favorable conditions for facilitating the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

In their statement, Tokayev and Thưởng expressed their interest in intensifying cooperation in education. They reaffirmed the importance of enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties, including expanding cooperation and exchanges in science, sports, and healthcare to unite the two peoples, deepen mutual understanding, enrich cultures, and develop bilateral relations.

Both leaders commended the ongoing close coordination and mutual support within the international organizations and forums. They expressed their determination to bolster ties in multilateral events, notably within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), for closer regional cooperation.

“The President of Vietnam expressed his country’s readiness to act as a link and support Kazakhstan in strengthening cooperation with the countries of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Southeast Asia,” reads the statement.

International and regional issues were also addressed in the joint statement. Thưởng spoke about the current situation in the South China Sea. The presidents underlined the importance of maintaining peace, security, and stability and the peaceful resolution of all disputes based on international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

During Tokayev’s visit, the sides signed seven documents, including an agreement on the transfer of convicted persons and an agreement between the governments on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of national passports.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to President Thưởng and the people of Vietnam for their warm hospitality. Thưởng accepted Tokayev’s invitation to visit Kazakhstan. The dates of the visit will be agreed upon through the diplomatic corps.

The visit program included meetings with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ. Tokayev also visited several economic and cultural sites in the provinces of Bắc Ninh and Hải Dương.

Tokayev toured the Military History Museum in Hanoi. The museum’s exposition, located in 30 halls, consists of nearly 160,000 items and documents related to the history of the formation and development of the armed forces of Vietnam.

The Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, which houses the military museum, is included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

In January-June, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Vietnam reached $610.9 million, which is 3.5 times higher than in the same period last year ($174.7 million). Exports from Kazakhstan to Vietnam in the first six months increased 4.7 times to $116.6 million.