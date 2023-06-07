UNESCO Director-General Presents Biosphere Reserves, Cultural Heritage Certificates to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay on June 7, who arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the Astana International Forum, reported the Akorda press service.

Azoulay presented Tokayev with certificates for including the Burabay National Park and Markakol State Nature Reserve in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves, as well as the Orteke musical and puppet art in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The decision to include Kazakh objects in the UNESCO list was announced at the 34th session of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program (MAB ICC), held June 13-17 last year in Paris.

The two sides addressed cooperation in preserving cultural and historical heritage and expanding international contacts in education and science.

The President confirmed the country’s commitment to implementing joint climate, biodiversity, and water resources projects.

He praised the work of the UNESCO office in Almaty, which will soon be transformed into a Regional Multisectoral Office.

In turn, Azoulay thanked Tokayev for the hospitality shown on the Kazakh land. She shared her impressions about her visit to the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.