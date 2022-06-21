Kazakh President Meets with Amir of Qatar, Takes Part in Qatar Economic Forum

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reaffirmed their mutual desire to strengthen trade and economic ties and implement joint investment projects during their June 21 meeting in Doha, reported Akorda.



Tokayev paid a visit to Qatar at the personal invitation of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to take part in the Second Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, Tokayev noted the need to strengthen relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar in areas of mutual interest. He proposed to intensify cooperation between the governments and business circles of the two countries.

“We have a number of investment projects that we are ready to discuss with you today. In this direction, Kazakh companies intend to work closely with the Qatari business,” said Tokayev.

The Amir of Qatar said Doha is interested in developing multifaceted economic and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan. “Kazakhstan’s participation in today’s economic forum is a great honor for me. We have a very good relationship of trust and we are open to implementing joint projects, especially in agriculture. This direction is a priority for our country. We will soon send a special group to discuss in detail joint projects in the agricultural sector,” the Amir of Qatar said.

This year, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, and a number of ministers, and senior government officials from Europe, Asia, and Africa also attended the forum in Doha.

The Kazakh President is expected to participate in a panel session titled “In Conversation With President Tokayev,” moderated by Bloomberg anchor Manus Cranny.