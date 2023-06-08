Astana International Forum 2023 to Host Session With TotalEnergies Top Official

ASTANA – With only one day left until the conclusion of the Astana International Forum (AIF), the Kazakh capital is welcoming international guests and media representatives to the first event to promote ideals of peaceful and sustainable development worldwide.

The two-day forum encourages the global community from diverse backgrounds to identify practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing topics, including climate change, food shortages, and energy security.

Alongside panel sessions and side events, the second day of the AIF will feature three special sessions, one of which will be a dialogue with Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company founded in 1924.

The discussion will evolve around TotalEnergies’ activities, including their engagement in Kazakhstan and the emerging trends in green technology, energy transition, and carbon neutrality.

During this session, participants can engage directly with Pouyanné, gaining insights into TotalEnergies’ sustainable practices, initiatives, and impact on Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

The talks will center around the company’s commitment to green technology, strategies for transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and its contribution to achieving net zero goals.

The session’s moderator Vice Chairman of S&P Global, Daniel Yergin, is a highly respected figure on energy, international politics, and economics.

The special session will take place at 11:30 a.m. local time on June 9 in the Zhetysu Hall at the Congress Centre.

Another two sessions will feature Dr.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Special sessions will accompany panel discussions that cover the AIF’s four key dimensions (foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, and economy and finance), which distinguished and influential guests will explore.