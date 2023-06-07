Highlight of Second Day of Astana International Forum: Conversation with WTO Director-General

ASTANA – One of the special sessions at the Astana International Forum (AIF) will include a dialogue with Dr.Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The session will provide a unique platform for an in-depth conversation on cooperation between the WTO and Kazakhstan.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, the constructive dialogue will emphasize trade policies, market access, and the role of Kazakhstan in the global trading system.

The WTO Director-General and the Kazakh government are expected to share insights and perspectives while exploring avenues for enhanced partnership to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

“This high-level dialogue showcases the commitment of the WTO and Kazakhstan to fostering productive engagement and strengthening trade ties,” noted Okonjo-Iweala.

The special session will take place at 3:15 p.m. local time on June 9 in the Ulytau Hall at the Congress Centre.

The participants at the special session will share their perspectives, experiences, and best practices to promote regional integration and inclusive growth, as well as ways to assist trade development in Central Asia and Azerbaijan and enhance cooperation among the involved nations.

Okonjo-Iweala will also meet on the sidelines with Ministers of Trade from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan to discuss trade policies, market access, and regional economic cooperation.

Special sessions will accompany panel discussions that cover the AIF’s four key dimensions (foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, and economy and finance), which will be explored by distinguished and influential guests.