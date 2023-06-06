Astana International Forum to Open with Panel on Peace, Conflict and Global Order

ASTANA – The first day of the Astana International Forum (AIF) on June 8 will open with a panel session Rethinking Peace, Conflict, and the Global Order, which covers one of the AIF’s four major themes – Foreign Policy and International Security. The other three pillars of the AIF are International Development and Sustainability, Energy and Climate Change, and Economy and Finance.

The panel will focus on the current state of global peace and security, the most pressing challenges facing the international community today, and strategies that could help the world return to stability and international cooperation.

According to Ali Aslan, a well-known TV presenter and journalist who will moderate the panel, its participants will engage in an in-depth discussion on the core causes of global crises, delving into political grievances, the ambition for power and control within the shifting international order, divides and new alliances across continents, and the continuing demise of dialogue and constructive diplomacy.

“The panel will provide diplomats, policymakers, academics, and business leaders with valuable insights on navigating through the polarized world and better understanding the complex international relations in the era of great power competition,” Aslan said.

The panel discussion will take place at 2:30 p.m. local time on June 8 in the Ulytau Hall at the Congress Centre.

The two-day forum under the theme Tackling Challenges Through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Development, and Progress will host more than 40 panels and side events.

The AIF will play a key role in bringing leaders and experts together to identify practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.