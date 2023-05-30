Kazakhstan Leads 2023 International Boxing Association Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is leading the International Boxing Association (IBA) ranking with 81,000 points after outstanding results at the 2023 Men’s World Boxing Championships on April 30 – May 14 in Tashkent, according to the association’s official website.

Kazakhstan is followed by Uzbekistan and Russia with 60,800 and 58,050 points, respectively.

The top 10 includes India (55,500), Cuba (45,300), Brazil (43,400), Italy (38,980), Türkiye (38,450), Mexico (37,650) and the United States (34,950).

The IBA rankings summarize the points scored by the men’s and women’s national teams.

At the recent IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Kazakhstan won four gold and one silver medals. At the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, which was held on March 15-26 in New Delhi, the national team brought home two silver and four bronze medals.

Next year, Astana will host the International Boxing Association Women’s World Boxing Championships.