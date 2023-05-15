Kazakh Team Receives Hero’s Welcome After Outstanding Result at IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA – Kazakhstan national team, which finished second at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan, received an overwhelming reception from their home country. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Kazakh boxers on Twitter on May 14.

“I watched with interest the final fights of the World Boxing Championships. I wholeheartedly congratulate Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nurbek Oralbay, who showed top-level boxing, the will to win and true patriotism,” he wrote.

The four champions and one silver medalist Dulat Bekbauov responded to the President with a video thanking all Kazakh supporters.

Kazakhstan’s boxing legend Gennady Golovkin congratulated the national team on an excellent result and highlighted the work of the coaching staff, wishing them luck at the Olympic Games.

Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen also published a photo of the champions on his Instagram page, congratulating the Kazakh boxers.

In addition to $200,000 from the IBA, the Kazakh world champions will receive $100,000 from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation. The IBA will reward the silver medalist with $100,000.

The Uzbekistan team took first place, winning five gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in Tashkent.