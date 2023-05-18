Astana to Host IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships Next Year

ASTANA – Astana will host the International Boxing Association Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2024, announced the IBA Board of Directors during an official meeting in Tashkent, reported the National Olympic Committee on May 15.

IBA President Umar Kremlev noted Astana has already hosted the competition in 2016 and now it is back in a more robust form with a doubled prize fund.

“The winner will receive $200,000, while the total prize fund is $4.8 million for all 12 categories. This includes 10%, which belongs to the head coaches of the national teams,” said Kremlev.

Kazakhstan national team recently finished second at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan, winning four gold medals.

Sanzhar Tashkenbay became the gold medalist in the 48-kilogram weight category, while Makhmud Sabyrkhan won gold in the 54-kilogram category.

Aslanbek Shymbergenov defeated Saijamshid Jafarov of Uzbekistan in the 71-kilogram category, collecting one more gold medal.

Another gold winner Nurbek Oralbay (80 kilograms) beat China’s Tokhtarbek Tanatkan.